Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,375.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.