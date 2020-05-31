Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

