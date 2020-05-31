Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 105,307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $490,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

