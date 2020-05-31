Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average of $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.