PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $87,970,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

