Mackay Shields LLC Invests $212,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 373,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.