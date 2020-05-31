Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Shares in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Plantronics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 682,497 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

PLT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $500.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 47.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

