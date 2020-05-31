Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NOW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after buying an additional 1,091,338 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,543,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

