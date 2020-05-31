BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 14,691 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

