Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $742,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.85. Andersons Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

