Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

