First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,853 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

