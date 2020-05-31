Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $10.56 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

