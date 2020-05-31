ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED stock opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

