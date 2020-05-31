Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.08 Million Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.36% of Intelligent Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

