Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

MRO stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 3.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

