HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 81.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HD Supply by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

