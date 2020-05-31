Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

