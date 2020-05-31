Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,676,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 379,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.