Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $506,000 Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,354 shares of company stock worth $18,763,872. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.