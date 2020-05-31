Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $4,160,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

AER stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.