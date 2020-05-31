Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,540,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,786,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,552,000 after buying an additional 3,430,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after buying an additional 938,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

LK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of LK stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

