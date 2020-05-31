Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,091 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

