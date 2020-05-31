Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.