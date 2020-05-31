Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,166 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 2,332.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WABCO by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WABCO by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after buying an additional 310,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WABCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $22,005,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WABCO by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

