Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock worth $16,023,290 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

