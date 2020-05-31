Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,767,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 532,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,099,000 after buying an additional 383,528 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64.

