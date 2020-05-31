Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

