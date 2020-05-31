Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,333 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

