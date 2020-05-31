Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

