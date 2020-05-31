Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE EPR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.