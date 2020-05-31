Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 211.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in PVH by 35.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PVH by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $45.47 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

