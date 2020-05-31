Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

