MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,961,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.12 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

