Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 143 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,528 shares of company stock worth $4,648,103 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

A stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

