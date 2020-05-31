Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,386,000 after acquiring an additional 496,670 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.