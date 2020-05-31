Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of SFM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

