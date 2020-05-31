Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,694,000 after acquiring an additional 414,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.