Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 6,798 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

MGM stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.06 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

