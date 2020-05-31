Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.62.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

