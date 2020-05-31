Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

