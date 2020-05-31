Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,007 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,150 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.09 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

