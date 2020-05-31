Commerce Bank Makes New $27,000 Investment in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

SAN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

