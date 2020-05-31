Commerce Bank Buys New Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE TWO opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

