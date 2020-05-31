Commerce Bank Grows Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NRZ stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

