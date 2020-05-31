Commerce Bank Invests $102,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

