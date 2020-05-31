Commerce Bank Takes Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIM stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

