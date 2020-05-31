Commerce Bank Raises Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 3.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at $988,276.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

