Commerce Bank Buys New Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.58 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $851.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.