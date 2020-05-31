International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 181.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 733,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 949,611 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $8.43 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.62.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.